EDINBURGH, June 2 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative party promised on Monday to radically
increase the Scottish government's spending powers if voters
reject independence at a referendum in September and opt to stay
in the United Kingdom.
The keenly awaited promise from the Conservatives over what
further powers could be handed over from London if Scotland
votes against independence at a Sept. 18 referendum followed
similar plans unveiled by the two other major UK parties.
The Conservative party recommended giving the devolved
Scottish parliament free reign to set income tax rates, air
passenger duty, and greater control over welfare funding which
would make Scotland accountable for 40 percent of its spending.
Although opinion polls show Scots remain doubtful about
secession, the proportion backing independence has increased
this year. About 15 percent remain undecided and surveys show
greater devolution is preferred by many over independence.
As the battle over independence intensifies, major British
parties have sought to woo voters with promises of further
powers if Scotland stays in the 307-year-old union to ease fears
that policies made in London will continue to dominate Scotland.
"We can now say clearly that, with a No vote this September,
Scotland can have the best of both worlds; a strong and
responsible Scottish Parliament underpinned by the security of
the whole United Kingdom," Cameron said in a statement.
Scotland has had its own devolved parliament since 1999 and
can legislate on issues such as education, health, the
environment, housing, and justice.
But pro-independence campaigners argue that only a vote for
independence can guarantee oil-rich Scotland the powers it needs
to determine it own future and spending.
PATH TO INDEPENDENCE?
Cameron has taken a low-profile role in the increasingly
heated debate about independence, aware he has limited appeal in
Scotland where the Conservatives are unpopular.
Only one of the 59 Scottish members of the UK parliament is
Conservative, prompting regular jokes that there are more giant
pandas in Scotland - with two in Edinburgh zoo - than Tory MPs.
Historically the Conservative party has opposed devolving
powers to Scotland, fearing this would pave the way to
independence, but Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish
Conservatives, said this position has changed.
A report commissioned by the Scottish Conservatives
concluded the setting of rates and bands of income tax should be
decided by the Scottish parliament while Westminster kept
control over the setting a tax-free personal allowance.
The Conservative proposals on tax, which would accompany a
cut in a block grant from London, go further than those from the
opposition Labour party.
It also backed the creation of a new independent Scottish
fiscal commission which would be responsible for producing
official macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts in Scotland.
"After 15 years of devolution, it is now time for a mature
parliament that is more accountable for the cash it spends,"
Davidson said in a statement.
But the Scottish National Party (SNP), which dominates the
Scottish parliament and is leading the drive for independence,
said the Conservatives' proposals fell short of what Scotland
needed and accused the party of a trail of broken promsies.
"This is the party that opposed devolution tooth and nail.
They broke promises for more powers in the past," SNP deputy
leader Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement.
"There now appears to be a consensus among all parties -
even the Conservatives - for more powers for Scotland, but a Yes
vote in September is the only way to guarantee those powers are
delivered."
