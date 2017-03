BORDEAUX, France, Sept 9 The head of one of Britain's largest defence suppliers, France's Thales, has voiced concerns over jobs and investment if Scotland votes to leave the United Kingdom.

Speaking to Reuters as polls showed a surge in support for Scottish independence, nine days away from a referendum, Thales Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said a 'yes' vote would create uncertainty over investments on both sides of the border. (Reporting by Tim Hepher and Marine Pennetier)