LONDON, Sept 11 TSB Banking Group has become the fourth bank to say it is likely to relocate some operations to England should Scotland vote for independence.

TSB's announcement follows Royal Bank of Scotland, Lloyds Banking Group and National Australia Bank's Clydesdale which have said they will re-locate.

TSB has 189 branches and employs nearly 2,000 staff in Scotland. It said 27 percent of its 4.7 million customers are in Scotland. TSB Banking Group is registered in England but its Scottish subsidiary TSB Bank Plc is registered in Scotland. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)