(Refiles, adding 'finance' to headline)

LONDON, Sept 9 Britain's financial regulator said on Tuesday it has done some "basic contingency planning" in case Scotland votes this month to become an independent country.

"We have done some basic contingency planning," Financial Conduct Authority Chairman John Griffith-Jones told parliament's Treasury Select Committee. (Reporting by Huw Jones and Li-mei Hoang, editing by John Stonestreet)