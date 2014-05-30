LONDON May 30 Small northern nation to vote on
independence in peaceful referendum. Should the world care at a
time when Ukraine has pitted East versus West in an echo of the
Cold War?
Scotland has punched above its weight for centuries,
bringing the world Adam Smith, the father of the free market, as
well as the steam engine, television and penicillin.
And there are more pressing reasons to pay heed to a Sept.
18 vote which could see Britain lose 5.3 million Scots.
"BREXIT"
A lot of energy has been expended arguing whether an
independent Scotland could join the European Union. Even more
telling would be its absence from the debate about whether the
rest of Britain should remain part of the EU.
Overall, Scots are more pro-EU than the English and if they
voted to secede this year would not get a say in a planned 2017
referendum on Britain's place in Europe.
As a result, the chances of England, Wales and Northern
Ireland voting to quit the EU would rise. Scotland may only
account for around 4 million of the UK's 45 million voters but
with opinion finely balanced they could prove decisive.
Among the international factors here is that of Britain's
main ally, the United States. It has been reserved about its
view of the Scottish debate but has made it abundantly clear
that it wants to see Britain at the heart of the EU.
Secessionists are trying to use the EU question to their
advantage in the Scottish campaign, hoping it will help shift
opinion polls which suggest the campaign to remain part of the
UK is holding onto a slim lead.
Scottish nationalist (SNP) leader Alex Salmond says the
biggest threat to Scotland staying in the EU is Prime Minister
David Cameron's pledge to hold an in-out EU referendum. He can
now point to anti-EU UK Independence Party's win in European
elections to emphasise the threat of Scotland being dragged out
of the bloc by English votes.
RIGHT-LEANING WESTMINSTER?
Scottish independence would also alter the calculus for
national politics in the rest of the country.
The opposition centre-left Labour party has 41 members of
the Westminster parliament in Scottish seats while the
centre-right Conservatives have only one.
Take those out of the equation and the path for Labour to
win power looks daunting, though whichever way the Sept. 18
referendum goes Scots will get to vote in national British
elections next year.
That raises another uncertainty. If Labour won in 2015, it
may have to call an early election once it loses its Scottish
MPs if it was robbed of its parliamentary majority.
"There would probably then be a more or less immediate
general election for the Westminster parliament, probably in
late 2016 or early 2017, with ... a significant probability of a
Conservative victory," Nomura bank said in a recent note.
That loops back to Britain's EU membership since the
Conservatives are committed to holding a plebiscite while Labour
is not.
The irony is that the Conservatives have traditionally been
the strongest defenders of the union and Cameron's position
could come under threat if the Scots vote to go their own way,
destabilising his party as it moves into election mode.
INVESTOR UNCERTAINTY
For investors, there are many unknowns to ponder.
What share of Britain's debt would Scotland take? Would it
retain the pound? Would it get the lion's share of oil revenues
from the North Sea, estimates of which vary wildly? Would it
follow a different fiscal policy?
All of the above will lead to nervousness as the referendum
nears though markets continue to price in a "No" vote.
What is certain is that minus Scotland, Britain would slip
down the pecking order from being the world's sixth largest
economy.
There could even be questions about whether it continued to
merit a seat on the U.N. Security Council and be a member of the
Group of Seven economies at a time when power is shifting to the
world's big emerging economies.
Ratings agency Moody's says an independent Scotland could
expect an investment-grade credit rating but face higher
borrowing costs than the rest of Britain. If negotiations with
London on how to separate proved acrimonious, its rating would
be lower.
Rival ratings agency Fitch said the UK would need longer to
recover its triple-A debt rating if Scotland split away.
The Scottish National Party wants to keep sterling but that
is opposed by all the main political parties in London. On the
foreign exchanges, the pound could slide after Scottish
independence.
The $2.5 trillion UK economy is Europe's biggest destination
for foreign direct investment, a key driver of currency flows.
Without Scotland - assuming it did not keep the pound - those
flows would fall.
The British Treasury has said it would honour all existing
government debt regardless of whether Scots vote for
independence, a move aimed at preventing bond market volatility.
Oil giants Royal Dutch Shell and BP have
said they want Scotland to remain part of the UK and insurance
and pensions heavyweight Standard Life has warned it
could move partly out of Scotland if it secedes.
"Given a choice, we want to know as accurately as possible
what investment conditions will look like 10 or 20 years from
now," Shell chief Ben van Beurden said in March.
DEFENCE
Britain has four submarines carrying Trident nuclear
warheads operating out of the Faslane naval base in Scotland.
The SNP wants nuclear weapons removed from an independent
Scotland at the earliest opportunity.
Former British defence chiefs warned against such a move
last month, saying it would cost billions of pounds, cut
thousands of jobs and create resentment internationally.
At a time of heightened tension with Russia, NATO allies are
likely to be concerned, although it would likely take years to
move the naval base.
The future of the nuclear submarines are seen by some as one
of Scotland's main bargaining chips in getting what it wants in
the 18 months of negotiations that would follow a "Yes" vote to
work out how it leaves the United Kingdom.
The Royal United Services Institute think tank has warned
that London and Edinburgh would have to work hand-in-glove on
security and intelligence matters.
If they did not, there was a risk that weak Scottish
capability could make it vulnerable to foreign intelligence and
terror networks and provide a route for them into the UK.
SECESSIONISTS IN SPAIN
Europe is watching keenly, none there more so than Spain.
The government in Madrid has refused to allow Catalonia to
hold a vote on independence in November but the region has vowed
to press ahead with a non-binding referendum anyway.
If that is blocked, Catalan President Artur Mas said he
would call an election which would be seen as proxy vote on
independence.
A Scottish vote for independence would embolden the
Catalans. That may be one reason why officials in Brussels have
told the Scots that it would be difficult for them to join the
EU.
New states have to be voted in unanimously by existing
members and Spain could well block it.
NORTHERN IRELAND
Scottish independence could also have a destabilising
influence on Northern Ireland which has been thrown into a bout
of soul-searching by the detention of Sinn Fein leader Gerry
Adams for questioning in connection with the 1972 murder of a
mother of 10.
He was released without charge.
Though a 1998 peace deal largely ended decades of sectarian
violence, Northern Ireland remains deeply split between
Protestants who mainly want to remain part of Britain and
Catholics tending to favour unification with Ireland.
The unionists have particularly close links with Scotland
while those who favour uniting with Ireland could seize upon a
Scottish "Yes" vote to press their claims more forcefully.
