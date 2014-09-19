(Repeats to new USN)
LONDON, Sept 19 Standard Life said on
Friday it would consider the implications of any constitutional
changes to its customers and stakeholders after Scotland
rejected independence.
"We recognise that further constitutional change is very
likely following the clear result of the referendum," the
company said in a statement.
"We will consider the implications of any
changes for our customers and other stakeholders in our business
to ensure their interests are represented and protected."
Standard Life has previously said it would consider
transferring businesses to England in the event of a "Yes" vote.
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)