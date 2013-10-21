LONDON Oct 21 Sixty-five percent of union members at the Grangemouth refinery have rejected a plan from the plant's Swiss-based operator Ineos on pensions and benefits, increasing the chances it will suffer a prolonged shutdown or close, the union said on Monday.

The offer would have reduced the workers' pension provisions and frozen their pay in exchange for securing the plant's future.

The union's Scottish secretary, Pat Rafferty, said that 665 of the 1,023 union members at the site, which employs about 1,400 people in total, had rejected the plans.

"The 665 people who have so far rejected the Ineos ultimatum are the backbone of the plant, the people who keep the site running and the oil flowing," Rafferty said in a statement.