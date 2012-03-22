LONDON, March 22 The Scottish government plans to launch a 103 million pound ($163.2 million) investment fund to support renewable energy development in Scotland.

The Renewable Energy Investment Fund will focus on supporting projects that are not at commercial scale, such as local renewables schemes, district heating and wave and tidal array projects, the government said.

The fund will also aim to leverage additional finance from sources outside the government.

The islands of Scotland are currently at the heart of development and testing of marine renewable energy technology, which many hope will contribute a significant amount of the UK's energy mix in the future.

"This fund will help us make the most of our potential. Some have called on us to increase funding for marine technologies - this fund does that, demonstrates our commitment to marine and will ensure marine renewable projects become commercial realities," Scotland's energy minister, Fergus Ewing, said in a statement.

"The fund will not replicate existing grant and loan support. Instead, it will focus on investment by offering new and innovative instruments, which complement existing funding routes," he added.

The money for the fund comes from a 200 million pound fossil fuel levy fund, which was released by the UK government last year. The Fossil Fuel Levy was introduced in 1996 to raise money from fossil fuel energy sources in Scotland to invest in renewable power.

But in 2002 another support mechanism, the Renewables Obligation, was introduced, and the two ran in tandem for several years, resulting in a surplus of 206 million pounds, which was held by UK energy regulator Ofgem.

Last November, the UK government agreed to release half the money to Scotland. The remaining 100 million pounds will be made available to support the capitalisation of the 3 billion pound UK Green Investment Bank, which opens for business next month. ($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Reporting by Nina Chestney, editing by Jane Baird)