UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 24 Scottish Salmon Co Plc
* The Scottish Salmon Company appointmed Fiona Larkin as Finance Director, effective Tuesday 23 September 2014.
* Ms Larkin joins the Company from Intergen UK Ltd, where she was Director of Business Performance and Financial Planning & Analysis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources