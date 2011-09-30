(Correct typo in para 2)

* See full-year payout up by inflation plus 2 percent

* Says capex for year will be about 1.7 bln stg

LONDON, Sept 30 Scottish and Southern Energy , one of the six big British energy suppliers that raised prices during the summer, said on Friday it was on course towards its target of a higher payout to shareholders.

The utility, which changes its name to SSE on Oct. 1, said it expected to increase its full-year dividend by at least 2 percent more than retail price inflation.

SSE, which has around 5.2 million electricity customers and 3.6 million gas customers, raised its typical gas price by 18 percent and electricity charge by 11 percent from Sept 14, which it said reflected higher wholesale prices, transmission costs and mandatory environmental schemes.

Chief Executive Ian Marchant said on Friday the year was characterised by volatile wholesale energy markets and rapidly-changing retail markets.

"Our commitment to above-inflation dividend growth is as strong as ever, and I am pleased with the significant progress of our investment programme, the assets from which will help to sustain dividend growth in the years ahead," he said.

The Scotland-based company, which last week pulled out of its UK nuclear new build consortium to focus on green energy and gas-fired power plants, said its capital and investment spending for the year to end-March 2012 would be around 1.7 billion pounds.

Most of the money will be spent on major windfarm projects, replacement transmission lines and transmission upgrades. (Reporting by Paul Sandle)