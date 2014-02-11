LONDON Feb 11 British utility Scottish Power
may more than double capacity at its Cruachan pumped
storage power station, a plan supported by Scotland's First
Minister who wants to maximise the region's renewable energy
potential.
Pumped storage power plants generate electricity by moving
water between mountain reservoirs, pumping it upwards at times
of low demand and releasing it through turbines when consumption
needs rise.
Scottish Power could expand capacity at its Cruachan plant
to 1,040 megawatts (MW) from 440 MW today by opening an extra
cavern and enlarging its upper reservoir.
"Given the increasing importance of renewable energy in
Scotland and the increasing need for energy storage, the company
is set to carry out a feasibility study to investigate the
potential of doubling the capacity of Cruachan," Scottish Power
said in a statement.
The expansion would take 8-10 years and around 1,000 workers
would be employed during the construction period.
Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond gave the project
national development status, meaning the Scottish government
supports it but the plans still need to gain planning consent
and other permits.
"This major extension of pump storage technology will allow
us to build on Scotland's powerful position as a world leader in
harnessing natural resources," Salmond said in a statement.
Scotland generates the bulk of Britain's renewable energy
and will help the country meet legally-binding 2020 targets to
cut carbon emissions.
In September Scotland will vote on gaining independence from
Britain.