LONDON Oct 24 British energy supplier ScottishPower, owned by Spanish utility Iberdrola, said it would raise its household charges for gas and electricity by an average of 8.6 percent, the latest company to do so as a political row intensifies.

Energy costs have shot to the top of the political agenda in Britain since several energy firms unveiled sharp price increases and the opposition Labour Party promised to freeze bills for 20 months if it won the next election in 2015.

The price hike by Iberdrola follows similar moves by a number of its competitors.

RWE npower, Centrica and SSE have already raised their charges, leaving EDF Energy and E.ON the only two of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers yet to do so.