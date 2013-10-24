LONDON Oct 24 British energy supplier
ScottishPower, owned by Spanish utility Iberdrola, said
it would raise its household charges for gas and electricity by
an average of 8.6 percent, the latest company to do so as a
political row intensifies.
Energy costs have shot to the top of the political agenda in
Britain since several energy firms unveiled sharp price
increases and the opposition Labour Party promised to freeze
bills for 20 months if it won the next election in 2015.
The price hike by Iberdrola follows similar moves by a
number of its competitors.
RWE npower, Centrica and SSE have
already raised their charges, leaving EDF Energy and
E.ON the only two of Britain's "big six" energy
suppliers yet to do so.