March 23 Scottish Power, one of Britain's "big
six" energy suppliers, said it plans to close its Longannet
power station early next year after its bid for a crucial
contract was rejected by the National Grid.
The company said it was "extremely disappointed" with
National Grid's decision and that in all likelihood, it will be
forced to announce the closure of the coal-fired power station
by March 2016. (bit.ly/1BaL6Hj)
National Grid chose SSE's Peterhead gas plant to
provide voltage support services to Britain's electricity system
between April 2016 and September 2017, the grid operator said on
Monday.
The Scottish Government said it will take forward urgent
discussions with Scottish Power, Fife Council and the unions
about Longannet power station. (bit.ly/1BJ1FsZ)
"It is vital therefore that these discussions also explore
all possible options for averting the premature closure of the
site, such as possible action to address discriminatory
transmission charges...whether the restoration coal proposal -
mentioned in the UK Budget - could help the station's
economics", said Scottish Energy Minister Fergus Ewing.
Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power said the issue
regarding punitive Transmission Charges has not changed and
continues to negatively impact the future of the station.
Scottish Power says hefty transmission charges were imposed
by National Grid on Scottish generators.
Earlier this month, the company was given a temporary
selling ban for failing to clear a backlog of customer issues
within a timeframe set by the regulator.
Britain's large energy suppliers face competition from
smaller providers that are gaining market share.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru, editing by Andrew
Hay)