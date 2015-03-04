LONDON, March 4 ScottishPower, one of Britain's
"big six" energy suppliers, has been given a temporary selling
ban for failing to clear a backlog of customer issues within a
timeframe set by the regulator.
Iberdrola-owned Scottish Power is barred from
proactive selling for a 12-day period from Wednesday, British
energy watchdog Ofgem said in a statement.
Ofgem launched an investigation into some of ScottishPower's
customer services, including long call-waiting times and a delay
in implementing decisions by an independent official in
November, giving the energy supplier monthly deadlines to
improve.
It said the company had met targets to improve call waiting
times and reduce the number of late bills sent but ScottishPower
had failed to clear all outstanding Ombudsman decisions on
customer complaints.
"We remain very concerned about how customers are being
treated," Ofgem senior partner Sarah Harrison said.
"As well as our ongoing investigation, we require
ScottishPower to undertake an independent audit of its progress
on improving customer service. We will keep the need for any
further action under review."
Britain's energy suppliers face competition from smaller
providers gaining market share.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Jason Neely)