LONDON Nov 24 Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper manufacturer Wiggins Teape's pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday.

The deal, in which Scottish Widows takes on the risk of two-thirds of Wiggins Teape's defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme, is the insurer's first external transaction in the so-called "bulk annuity" market, it said in a statement.

Insurers such as Prudential, Legal & General and smaller specialist insurers have been focusing on the bulk annuity market after British pensions reforms have dented the sales of individual annuities, which give retirees a fixed income for life.

Bulk annuity deals totalled a record 13 billion pounds in 2014. Scottish Widows competed against six other insurers for the Wiggins Teape deal, Tom Seecharan, director at adviser KPMG, said in the statement. ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by David Evans)