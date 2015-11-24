UPDATE 1-British PM May to fire starting gun on Brexit
* United Kingdom's future unclear, banks eye exiting London (Adds May signing letter, quotes, call with Merkel)
LONDON Nov 24 Scottish Widows, the insurance arm of Lloyds Bank, has insured 400 million pounds ($606.84 million) of former UK paper manufacturer Wiggins Teape's pension scheme, the insurer said on Tuesday.
The deal, in which Scottish Widows takes on the risk of two-thirds of Wiggins Teape's defined benefit, or final salary, pension scheme, is the insurer's first external transaction in the so-called "bulk annuity" market, it said in a statement.
Insurers such as Prudential, Legal & General and smaller specialist insurers have been focusing on the bulk annuity market after British pensions reforms have dented the sales of individual annuities, which give retirees a fixed income for life.
Bulk annuity deals totalled a record 13 billion pounds in 2014. Scottish Widows competed against six other insurers for the Wiggins Teape deal, Tom Seecharan, director at adviser KPMG, said in the statement. ($1 = 0.6592 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by David Evans)
