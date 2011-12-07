REFILE-UPDATE 2-Time Warner's profit and revenue top estimates
Feb 8 Time Warner Inc reported higher-than-expected fourth-quarter results, largely due to box office hits such as the "Harry Potter" spinoff "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them."
Dec 7 Scotts Miracle-Gro forecast a wider-than-expected first quarter loss as the garden products maker faces high commodity costs and weak demand.
For the first quarter, the company projected a loss of $1.20-$1.25 a share. Analysts were expecting a loss of $1.13 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Scotts Miracle said quarterly sales would be $30 million lower than last year, when it posted sales of $230.2 million. Analysts had expected sales of $234.9 million.
The company has been hurt by a wet summer that kept gardeners away from their hobbies, as well as low orders from retailers who are keeping a tight lid on inventories.
However, the Marysville, Ohio-based company -- which sells everything from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening tools -- stuck to its forecast for the full year.
The company also said it had made progress in buying commodities ahead of need, to lock-in costs, with about 60 percent of its total commodity purchases secured by the end of the first quarter.
Scotts Miracle shares closed at $44.47 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
Feb 8 GrubHub Inc reported a quarterly profit that missed analysts' estimates as its efforts to attract more people to its food order and delivery services drove up marketing costs.