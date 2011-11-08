(Refiles to remove extraneous words)
* Q4 adj loss $0.46/shr vs est loss $0.44/shr
* Q4 sales $417.2 mln vs est $414.6 mln
* Sales in global consumer segment down 8 percent
Nov 8 Garden products maker ScottsMiracle-Gro
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by
higher commodity costs and an unusually wet summer that kept
people away from their lawns.
The Marysville, Ohio-based company -- which sells everything
from grass seeds and fertilizers to potting soils and gardening
tools -- had earlier reported an unexpected fall in purchases by
U.S. customers during September.
Adjusting for product registration, recalls and impairment,
restructuring and other charges, the company posted a loss of
$28.8 million, or 46 cents a share, from continuing operations.
Analysts, on average, were expecting the company to lose 44
cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"In the U.S. ... poor weather in the peak weeks of both the
spring and fall lawn and garden seasons prevented us from ever
really establishing momentum," Chief executive Jim Hagedorn said
in a statement.
Gross margins for the quarter fell to 26.2 percent, compared
with 30.3 percent last year
Weather conditions are crucial for the company's business as
extreme temperatures or unusually wet periods can keep people
away from their lawns and gardens.
Wetter-than-usual weather has been hurting Scotts Miracle's
results since April, when homeowners typically return to working
on their gardens after the winter frost and snow.
Sales during the quarter were $417.2 million, a decrease of
1 percent from the same period a year ago. Sales in the global
consumer segment declined 8 percent to $308 million.
Shares of the company closed at $46.44 Monday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
