WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday overturned an appeals court ruling in a patent fight over elliptical machines, effectively lowering the standard by which the winners in a lawsuit could request that their fees be paid by the losing party.

ICON Health & Fitness Inc sued a rival, Octane Fitness LLC, accusing Octane of infringing one of its patents on elliptical trainers. Octane won, and asked to be reimbursed for the estimated $1.3 million it spent fighting the lawsuit. Both the U.S. district court and an appeals court that specializes in patents declined to award the fees.

The appeals court ruling was reversed and the case was sent back to the lower court for reconsideration. (Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Ros Krasny and Susan Heavey)