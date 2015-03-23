LONDON, March 23 Classified advertising firm Scout24 is expected to raise around 400 million euros ($436.20 million) of extra loans to refinance a portion of existing debt on more attractive terms and pay a dividend to owners, banking sources said on Monday.

Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone bought a 70 percent stake in Scout24 from Deutsche Telekom for about 1.5 billion euros in February 2014. Deutsche Telekom retained a 30 percent stake.

The buyout was backed with 695 million euros of first- and second-lien loans, which were due to be repriced in October 2014 but that plan was shelved after the company put an IPO on hold, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Scout 24 has now decided to raise an additional term loan C and a call is due to take place with lenders on March 24 at 2pm UK time to launch a consent and add-on term loan request, the sources said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura are leading the deal, alongside Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and RBC, the sources said.

The financing, which is subject to change, is expected to include a dividend payment of around 350 million euros, while around 50 million euros will be used to refinance Scout 24's more expensive 50 million euro second lien loan, the sources said.

Scout 24 has delevered to around 3.5 times Ebitda. The new deal will releverage the company to around the 5.5 times, approximately the same level as when the buyout loan was put in place, the sources said.

"The financing should get support. The company is liked, it has performed well and managed to delever," one of the sources said.

Scout24 is a cluster of internet portals which includes European car trading site AutoScout24 and real estate site ImmobilienScout24.

Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Scout 24 were not immediately available to comment. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)