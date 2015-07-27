BERLIN, July 27 Scout24, owner of Germany's biggest real estate website, is looking to add functions to help users buy and sell their homes and even carry out vital tasks such as organising utility services, as it seeks to make the site indispensible to users.

The company, subject last year to a buyout which valued it at 2.1 billion euros ($2.3 billion), is said to be considering a possible stock market flotation but in the meantime is focused on enhancing its website for consumers.

Scout24, whose ImmobilienScout24 is Germany biggest property portal attracting more than 12 million unique monthly visitors, and also owns AutoScout24, an online marketplace for cars and motorbikes with about 8 million monthly users, has undergone a cost-cutting programme since being bought by private equity.

"We had to reduce some costs but the principal reason why we restructured was to get ready for the next phase of growth," Scout24 Chief Executive Greg Ellis told Reuters.

Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone last year bought 70 percent of Scout24 for 1.5 billion euros from Deutsche Telekom, still a 30 percent shareholder.

Classified ad sites are looking to grow with the addition of services such as automated valuation tools and Scout24 expects to expand in that direction soon, said Ellis.

"Ideally ... we should be able to say: We help you find the house, we can help you buy it and then we can get all of your financing, energy, telecommunication and utilities services connected at the time you move in."

The two private equity owners tried to place some of their Scout24 shares on the market in the same year, but the process was put on hold due to weak markets at the time.

A person close to the owners said last week they were planning to relaunch a flotation or IPO process this autumn.

Ellis said: "Our objective is to lift up the company's potential and to grow further, regardless of the ownership structure ... The decision to IPO lies with our owner and timing is always a function of their expectations ... and market opportunity."

"There is no secret that ... digital assets are well valued," Ellis said, declining to comment further.

British property sites Zoopla and Rightmove trade at 17 times and 22 times expected profit, while Auto Trader Group is valued at 20 times. By comparison Scout24 was sold at about 20 times core earnings.

Scout24, which last year booked an 11 percent rise in revenue from continuing operations to about 340 million euros, has according to German media caught the attention of broadcaster ProSiebenSat.1, which is interested in buying a stake in the company. ProSieben has declined comment. ($1 = 0.9016 euros) (Editing by David Holmes)