ASCHAFFENBURG, Germany, Sept 30 Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 will likely price at 30 euros per share in its initial public offering (IPO), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

A source had told Reuters on Tuesday that the price range had been narrowed to 29.50-31 euros from 26.50-33 euros.

"Orders below 30 euros per share risk missing out," the person said.

Scout24 announced plans earlier this month for an IPO worth up to 1.06 billion euros. Books are due to close on the IPO later on Wednesday and the stock is to start trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)