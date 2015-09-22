FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 has attracted enough orders for all of its shares on sale in an initial public offering, within its second day of marketing the stock, a person familiar with the deal said.

"Books are already comfortably covered at the lower end of the price range," the person said, adding that he still expects large numbers of orders to come in until the end of the bookbuilding expected for Sept. 30.

Scout24 announced on Friday that it plans to issue shares for between 26.50 euros and 33 euros in an IPO worth up to 1.06 billion euros ($1.18 billion).

($1 = 0.8975 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze)