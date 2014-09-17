FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The owners of classified ad firm Scout24 will announce plans in October to list part of their holdings in an initial public offering in Germany, two sources familiar with the transaction said.

According to the sources, the owners plan to float about 25 percent of Scout24 shares, with a potential value of 500-700 million euros ($648.05-907.27 million).

The IPO comes only months after private equity Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone closed a deal to acquire a 70 percent stake in Scout24 from Deutsche Telekom for about 1.5 billion euros, valuing the group at 2 billion euros or about 20 times its expected operating earnings.

Deutsche Telekom still owns 30 percent of Scout24.

Blackstone and Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. Hellman & Friedman was not immediately available for comment. (1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; Writing by Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)