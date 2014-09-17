FRANKFURT, Sept 17 The owners of classified ad
firm Scout24 will announce plans in October to list part of
their holdings in an initial public offering in Germany, two
sources familiar with the transaction said.
According to the sources, the owners plan to float about 25
percent of Scout24 shares, with a potential value of 500-700
million euros ($648.05-907.27 million).
The IPO comes only months after private equity Hellman &
Friedman and Blackstone closed a deal to acquire a 70
percent stake in Scout24 from Deutsche Telekom for
about 1.5 billion euros, valuing the group at 2 billion euros or
about 20 times its expected operating earnings.
Deutsche Telekom still owns 30 percent of Scout24.
Blackstone and Deutsche Telekom declined to comment. Hellman
& Friedman was not immediately available for comment.
(1 US dollar = 0.7715 euro)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Arno Schuetze; Writing by
Harro ten Wolde; editing by Thomas Atkins)