Aug 24 Scranton will get $2.25 million in state aid from Pennsylvania after the city council approved a recovery plan on Thursday, but the cash-strapped city still needs to borrow millions more.

The city also secured a $6.2 million short-term bridge loan from Amalgamated Bank to help cover operating costs until the state aid kicks in, a spokesman for the state said on Friday.

Scranton is one of several Pennsylvania municipalities struggling with lower revenue and growing expenses. Its fiscal year 2012 budget, which ends Dec. 31, called for about $16.5 million in borrowing.

City Council President Janet Evans said the city anticipates receiving additional funding from financial institutions in the near future.

Scranton's mayor, Democrat Christopher Doherty, made international news when in July he slashed the pay of firefighters, police and other public employees to the state's $7.25 an hour minimum wage.

Doherty said he did it because the city didn't have enough money to make full payroll. He has since restored full payroll and agreed to pay back with interest what was due to employees.

Banks had insisted on seeing a recovery plan in place before they loaned Scranton the money, according to Doherty, as did the state's Department of Community & Economic Development, which oversees Pennsylvania's distressed cities.

The bridge loan will be funded through tax anticipation notes and will help the city meet payroll and pay down some debt, according to Steven Kratz, a spokesman for the department.

The separate state aid consists of a $250,000 grant and a $2 million interest-free loan from the state. Of that loan, $1 million must be repaid soon after the city receives funding for the rest of its unfunded borrowing, with the rest to be repaid over 10 years, Kratz said.

City leaders had an Aug. 21 deadline to agree on a recovery plan or else they wouldn't receive the funding. The state extended the deadline to Thursday because officials were making progress on the plan, Kratz said.

Doherty did not respond to a request for comment.

Among other provisions, the recovery plan calls for a 35 percent property tax increase over the next three years, Evans said.