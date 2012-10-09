MILAN Oct 9 French-owned Monte Bianco said on Tuesday it has launched a takeover bid on the whole of Italy's Screen Service Broadcasting Technologies at 0.22 euros per share.

In a filing to the Milan stock exchange, Monte Bianco, controlled by French investment company HLD, said it already owned 1.24 percent of Screen service.

It said the bid had not been communicated previously to any of the shareholders of Screen Service.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)