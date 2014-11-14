BRIEF-Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Ciber
* Infor agreed to purchase certain assets of Co; infor will assume certain liabilities & will pay $15.0 million at closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Nov 14 A federal judge on Friday scheduled an April 13, 2015 trial date in the U.S. Justice Department lawsuit to block National CineMedia Inc's proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller movie advertising rival Screenvision LLC.
At a hearing before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan, a lawyer for National CineMedia said the companies agreed not to complete the merger pending the case's outcome.
"We have agreed that the defendants will not close the transaction pending the decision of the court," said Paul Friedman, a lawyer for National CineMedia. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
SHANGHAI, March 21 China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has fully acquired online ticketing platform Damai.cn, the e-commerce giant said on Tuesday, marking a further push into entertainment by the firm as it expands beyond its core online retail business.
