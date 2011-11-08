* Q3 adj loss/shr $0.09 vs est loss/shr $0.13
* Q3 revenue $168 mln vs est $168.1 mln
(Follows alerts)
Nov 8 Media company The E.W. Scripps Company
posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss,
helped by higher local television advertising revenue.
For the third quarter, the company posted a loss from
continuing operations of $10.7 million, or 19 cents per share,
compared with income from continuing operations of $5.4 million,
or 8 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company posted a loss from continuing
operations of 9 cents per share.
Revenue for the quarter fell 8.6 percent to $168 million.
Local television advertising revenue rose 11 percent to
$41.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected a third-quarter loss of 13
cents per share, on revenue of $168.1 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded a $9 million, pre-tax, non-cash charge
on impairment of assets at four of its newspapers.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)