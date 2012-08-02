BRIEF-Freeport-McMoRan says as of Feb 24, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate - SEC Filing
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
Aug 2 U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates as advertising revenue rose.
Net income attributable to Scripps rose to $142 million, or 93 cents per share, for the second quarter from $77.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Scripps, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden Television, said revenue rose 12.5 percent to $601 million.
Advertising revenue rose 12 percent to $417 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 87 cents per share on revenue of $592.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company closed at $57.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* As of Feb 24, 2017, PT-FI has not obtained approval to export concentrate and production remains suspended - SEC filing
* Dow down 0.26 pct, S&P 500 down 0.20 pct, Nasdaq down 0.16 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday to place "regulatory reform" task forces within federal agencies in what may be the most far reaching effort to pare back U.S. red tape in recent decades.