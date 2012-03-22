Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
* Says deal to expand footprint in Europe and Asia
* Sees deal to close in Q2
March 22 U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc said it will buy UK-based Travel Channel International Ltd for 65 million pounds ($103 million) to expand its footprint in Europe and Asia.
The privately held company distributes the Travel Channel brand in 20 languages across Europe, Africa, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions.
Scripps Networks, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden Television, said it expects the deal to close in the second quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.6310 British pounds) (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.