UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BEIJING Dec 9 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) , the country's biggest lender by assets, said on Friday it has signed a 10 billion yuan ($1.45 billion) debt-for-equity swap with Shandong Gold Group to reduce the company's debt burden.
This deal marked ICBC's first debt-for-equity swap since Beijing launched the scheme in October in a bid to reduce its $18 trillion in corporate debt, equivalent to 169 percent of domestic output.
Shandong Gold Group, China's second biggest in terms of gold production and gold reserves, will see its corporate leverage lowered by 10 percentage points after the debt swap, ICBC said in a statement. ($1 = 6.8990 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts