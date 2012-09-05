UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korean rechargeable battery maker, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it would pay $95 million to buy its German partner's 50 percent stake in electric battery maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd, ending a joint venture formed in 2008.
Samsung and German industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH are dissolving their partnership due to a disagreement over future strategy.
Samsung said buying full control will allow it to make faster strategic decisions and generate synergies with its rechargeable battery business.
(Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources