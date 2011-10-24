* Approach on Friday at 80 p/shr

* "Put up or shut up" deadline Nov 21

* Alterian shares rise 26 pct to 79 pence

* SDL has "enough headroom" to make higher offer-analyst (Adds detail, background, analyst comment, updates shares)

By Michelle Martin

LONDON, Oct 24 Marketing software provider Alterian has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from British translation software firm SDL that values it at about 50 million pounds ($80 million).

SDL, which provides translation services to multinationals such as Bosch, GlaxoSmithKline and Microsoft, said on Monday it had sent a letter to the board of Alterian on Friday outlining its interest in buying the company at a price of 80 pence per share.

SDL, which also provides software to aid businesses in understanding and communicating with their clients, said the two companies had a "strong strategic fit".

SDL has moved into web-content management and has increased its exposure to machine translation from its background in translating documents such as instruction manuals, while Alterian supplies software to government, retail and financial services sectors.

"We think a tie-up between the two companies would make sense as it would expand SDL's web content management customer base," Espirito Santo Investment Bank analyst Vijay Anand said.

He said SDL's offer was "opportunistic", given that Alterian's shares have shed almost 70 percent of their value over the last year.

Alterian posted a full-year pretax loss of 4.4 million pounds in May on the back of an increase in costs to expand the business, prompting the company to restructure its board.

Anand said the offer gave Alterian a forward enterprise value of 1.2 sales, while a multiple of 3 or more was typical for the sector.

Shares in Alterian surged 26 percent to 79 pence, just below the offer price, while SDL shares were down 1.3 percent at 650 pence.

"The valuation provides enough headroom for SDL to come up with an improved offer," Anand told Reuters.

"But at the same time, they've got to balance it with the difficult trading performance of Alterian of late."

SDL said it would now seek to establish whether there was sufficient value and opportunity for it to proceed to a formal offer.

Under UK takeover rules, SDL has until Nov. 21 to make a formal offer for Alterian or walk away.

Alterian could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien and Will Waterman)