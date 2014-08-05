Aug 5 SDL Plc
* H1 revenue 129.1 million stg versus 131.0 million stg
* Technology bookings up 16 pct at constant currency (H1
2013 to H1 2014)
* Board's expectations for 2014 remain unchanged and board
remains confident in group's strategy and ability to deliver
long term shareholder value
* Language services constant currency revenue growth of 4
pct, gross margin 44 pct, net contribution 15 pct
* Group profit before one-off costs, amortisation and tax
£6.7m versus last year of £2.8m, up 168 pct at constant currency
* Profit before tax 3.1 million stg versus loss of 2.3
million stg
* Many of longer term investments in technology will deliver
in late 2015 and early 2016
