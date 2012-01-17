* Sees pretax profit 39.5-40 mln stg vs mkt view 39.2 mln stg

* Expects revenue 228.5-229 mln stg vs mkt view 228.3 mln stg

* Shares up 2 pct

Jan 17 British translation software company SDL forecast its full-year results slightly above market expectations, helped by geographic expansion and an acquisition.

SDL, which provides translation software and services for multinationals including Hewlett-Packard and Canon , last year paid its maiden dividend and bought Netherlands-based Calamares Holding.

For the year ended Dec. 31, the company expects an adjusted pretax profit between 39.5 million pounds and 40 million pounds, on revenue in the range of 228.5 million pounds to 229 million pounds.

SDL said the market expectations for the pretax profit was 39.2 million pounds on revenue of 228.3 million pounds.

Shares of the company, which recently agreed to buy Britain's Alterian, have risen 2.7 percent in the last three months, outperforming a 1.3 percent rise in the FTSE Mid 250 Index. They were trading up 2 percent at 695 pence at 0811 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Purwa Naveen Raman in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)