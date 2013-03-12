LONDON, March 12 SDL PLC : * Auto alert - SDL PLC final dividend 6.1 pence per share * FY pretax profit 35.5 million STG versus 39.7 million STG last year * FY revenue rose 17.6 percent to 269.3 million STG * Final dividend of 6.1 pence per ordinary share, a 5.2% increase * Slow recovery in North America is expected to continue at the macro-economic
level * To make significant discretionary marketing, sales and research and
development investments in 2013,but this will lower profit,mainly in H1 * Source text:
Next In Company Results
UPDATE 2-Zalando buys streetwear retailer Kickz, outlook dents shares
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.
UPDATE 2-Russia's Evraz meets forecasts with 7 pct rise in 2016 core earnings
MOSCOW, March 1 Russia's No.2 steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday its core earnings rose 7 percent in 2016, benefiting from a rebound in steel prices and an improving domestic economy.