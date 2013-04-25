April 25 Translation software company SDL Plc said performance in the first quarter was slightly behind its expectations, hurt by its language services and technology businesses.

Revenue at SDL's core language services division was marginally ahead over the year-ago period, but profit fell due to pricing pressures and investments made as the company transitions to automated translations.

The company's technology unit recorded broadly flat revenue growth in the first quarter, slightly behind management expectations.

SDL said bookings in the technology unit's campaign management, analytics and social intelligence business - which provides social media monitoring and marketing analytic technology - were below its estimates.

"We are making very good progress with our investment in sales and marketing, the returns from which we expect to start seeing in the form of bookings in the second half of the financial year," Chief Executive Mark Lancaster said.

Shares in the company were down 2 percent at 377.4 pence at 0734 GMT on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)