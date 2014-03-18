March 18 Translation software maker SDL Plc
reported adjusted profit for 2013 slumped more than
three-quarters on a revenue shortfall in technology licensing
and higher research and development costs as it transitions to
automated translations.
The company, which sells rights to its translation software
as well as consulting and language services, expects revenue and
profit to pick up in 2014 as its business restructuring takes
effect.
SDL said profit before tax and amortisation of intangibles
and one-off costs dropped to 8.2 million pounds ($13.65 million)
for the year ended Dec. 31, from 37 million pounds.
Revenue last year fell to 266.1 million pounds from 269.3
million pounds.