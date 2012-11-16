MILAN Nov 16 Milan airport operator SEA said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering in a range of 3.2 euros and 4.3 euros per share.

Earlier this month SEA said its board had decided to press ahead with plans to list on the Italian stock market.

SEA operates Italy's financial capital's two airports of Malpensa and Linate, which saw 28.2 million passengers in 2011 and shifted 456,200 tons of goods.

(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)