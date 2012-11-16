BRIEF-Lloyd's of London names Bruce Carnegie-Brown as chairman
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously
MILAN Nov 16 Milan airport operator SEA said on Friday it had priced its initial public offering in a range of 3.2 euros and 4.3 euros per share.
Earlier this month SEA said its board had decided to press ahead with plans to list on the Italian stock market.
SEA operates Italy's financial capital's two airports of Malpensa and Linate, which saw 28.2 million passengers in 2011 and shifted 456,200 tons of goods.
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Carnegie-Brown is to become chairman following meeting of council where appointment was approved unanimously
Feb 20 Deputy Chairman of Banco Popular , Roberto Higuera:
CASABLANCA, Feb 20 The court-appointed manager of Morocco's oil refiner Samir said on Monday he had received about 20 offers for the company from foreign investors.