MILAN Oct 28 Milan airport operator SEA said on Friday it would complete the filing process for a bourse listing and make use of the 12-month window to follow up on that, a move which sources said implied a delay in plans for its initial public offering (IPO).

Rocky markets this year have pushed companies such as Italian aero-engine parts maker Avio to halt IPO plans.

SEA, which is controlled by the city of Milan, said in a statement its board had decided to press ahead with the listing and would complete all the necessary documents.

Sources close to the operation told Reuters the paperwork was initially due to be completed by the end of this month, with the offering expected to start in mid-November.

The statement on Friday contained no details on the possible timing of the operation, except for the mention of a 12-month window allowed by Italian regulation for the share offering once the filing process is completed.

SEA had started the filing in July but one of the sources said the "process has stalled lately".

"In the last few weeks the company has slowed down the flow of information it needs to provide to the authorities," the source added.

SEA operates Milan's main Malpensa airport and the smaller Linate airport.

It is 84.6 percent owned by the city of Milan which plans to retain at least 51 percent of SEA after the IPO.

(Reporting by Valentina Za and Massimo Gaia; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)