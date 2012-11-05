MILAN Nov 5 Milan airport operator SEA said on Monday its board had decided to press ahead with plans to list on the Italian stock market.

According to a source, the global coordinators of the initial public offering indicated a value for the whole of SEA of more than 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion).

The Milan area airports of Malpensa and Linate saw 28.2 million passengers in 2011 and shifted 456,200 tons of goods. ($1 = 0.7823 euros) (Reporting By Massimo Gaia)