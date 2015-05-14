May 14 Seaboard Foods and Triumph Foods plan to jointly built a new pork processing plant in Sioux City, Iowa, both companies announced in a statement on Thursday.

* Work on the plant is to begin this summer with construction finished by July 2017.

* The facility looks to process about 3 million hogs per year during a single shift and employ 1,100 persons.

* Fresh pork products produced at the plant will be marketed and sold by Seaboard Foods, located in Guymon, Okla.

* The site was chosen because of its "shovel-ready" location, transportation infrastructure and availability of market-ready hogs in the region.

* "When we started inquiring about expanding our business, we recognized the strong commitment and willingness to welcome Triumph Foods and Seaboard Foods to the city," said Mark Campbell, CEO of Triumph Foods in St. Joseph, Mo. (Reporting By Theopolis Waters)