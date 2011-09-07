* Q2 adj EPS $0.12 vs est $0.16

* Q2 rev $50.1 mln vs est $55.7 mln

* Sees Q3 adj EPS $0.16-$0.22 vs est $0.20

* Sees Q3 rev $51-$57 mln vs est $58.6 mln

* Shares fall 6 pct in after-market trade (Follows alerts)

Sept 7 SeaChange International Inc's quarterly results missed market estimates hurt by fewer server shipments to North American and European customers and it forecast a third-quarter profit largely below analysts' expectations.

The video software and storage maker, whose products and services facilitate the storage, management and distribution of video, television programming and advertising content, forecast a third-quarter adjusted profit of 16-22 cents a share.

The company also expects sales of $51-$57 million for the period.

Analysts, on average, had expected a third-quarter adjusted profit of 20 cents a share on sales of $58.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

May-July net income fell to $800,000 or 2 cents a share, from $3.5 million, or 11 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 12 cents a share.

Sales for the company, whose customers include Cablevision , Comcast and Cox Communications , fell 3 percent to $50.1 million.

Analysts had expected an adjusted profit of 16 cents a share on sales of $55.7 million.

"We were disappointed by unforecasted delays in recognizing revenue in the second quarter from the newer products we're installing for two of our longstanding large customers," Chief Executive Bill Styslinger said in a statement.

Servers and storage unit sales fell 41 percent in the second quarter due to lower video-on-demand server shipments.

Shares of the Acton, Massachusetts-based company were down 6 percent in extended trade after they closed at $7.89 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)