OSLO, Sept 12 Offshore oil driller Seadrill will revive plans to list its Brazil-based Seabras unit next summer as it seeks funds to further expand its growing rig fleet, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

But before it does so, the company will complete the listings of its three-quarters-owned offshore harsh environment drilling company North Atlantic Drilling by the end of 2012 or beginning of 2013 and its MLP subsidiary in the fourth quarter, Alf Thorkildsen told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

MLP is expected to have an interest in two semi-submersible drilling rigs, one drillship and one semi-tender rig from Seadrill's fleet.

"The third thing on our list is Seabras (initial public offering) in the summer of 2013," Thorkildsen said.

Seabras had originally planned to raise up to 1.7 billion Brazilian reals ($843 million) by selling as many as 65.2 million common shares at a suggested price of 20 reals to 26 reals each.

But the launch was postponed twice from its original Feb. 13 date when Seadrill, the world's biggest offshore driller by market capitalisation, blamed weak equity markets for its delay.

As it waits to offload these assets and raise capital for more newbuilds - Seadrill already has 18 units under construction - it intends to issue $1.0 billion in unsecured notes due 2017 in a private offering.

"I think the funding situation is sustainable in the coming years," Thorkildsen said.

Oil drillers can expect a market growth of more than 50 percent over next years, he told a conference, and said he believed that the market is better now than when Seadrill started investing in this cycle.

"I am much less nervous today than we were waiting for eight newbuilds in 2008. Then I was really nervous," Thorkildsen told Reuters.

The plug was pulled from the drilling market following the Macondo disaster in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, when the largest offshore oil spill in U.S. history led to stringent safety regulations that increased costs for drillers.

Seadrill's modern fleet is in high demand after the BP oil spill, and the overall market is booming as oil firms, encouraged by rising oil prices, have increased exploration and have been forced to compete for available drilling capacity, leading to increasing high date rates.

"I was accused of being too optimistic last year, but it turned out I wasn't optimistic enough," Thorkildsen said.

Day rates for ultra deepwater rigs - which operate in waters at depths of more than 1,500 metres - have risen above $600,000 in this "super cycle".

Thorkildsen said he wouldn't guess where ultra deepwater rates would be 12 months from now, but said Seadrill could handle lower rates.

"When we did our investments originally, of the last three out of six drill ships, the market was significantly lower than it is today, and our expectations of the market were lower than it is today. So this growth model works even if we start seeing lower rates than we see today," he said.

