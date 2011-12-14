OSLO Dec 14 Oslo-listed offshore driller Seadrill plans a joint investment with Malaysia's Sapuracrest Petroleum to offer services to Brazil's Petrobras, Seadrill said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sapuracrest recently entered into agreements with Petrobras for five-year charters of three pipe-laying support vessels, or PLSVs, and Seadrill plans to participate in the deal, it said.

"Seadrill, through its subsidiaries, would have a 50 percent equity participation in entities which will enter into charter and services agreements with Petrobras with respect to the PLSVs," it said in a statement.

Seadrill holds a 23.6 percent equity interest in SapuraCrest. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)