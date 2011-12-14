OSLO Dec 14 Oslo-listed offshore driller
Seadrill plans a joint investment with Malaysia's
Sapuracrest Petroleum to offer services to Brazil's
Petrobras, Seadrill said in a statement on Wednesday.
Sapuracrest recently entered into agreements with Petrobras
for five-year charters of three pipe-laying support vessels, or
PLSVs, and Seadrill plans to participate in the deal, it said.
"Seadrill, through its subsidiaries, would have a 50 percent
equity participation in entities which will enter into charter
and services agreements with Petrobras with respect to the
PLSVs," it said in a statement.
Seadrill holds a 23.6 percent equity interest in
SapuraCrest.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)