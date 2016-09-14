(Recasts with debt comment, adds quotes)

Sept 14 The CEO of rig firm Seadrill, Per Wullf, told a conference in Oslo on Wednesday:

* On the ongoing refinancing: "It's a big job, on the bank side, we need to come to an agreement. We simply need to come to a solution. We are getting there, we are a little bit positive ... All I can say is that we are going in the right direction and we expect a solution by early December."

* At the end of the second quarter, Seadrill reported net interest bearing debt of $9.1 billion and said it aimed to complete a debt restructuring by year-end

* Expects longer-lasting rig contracts in future, but with floating rates, rather than fixed rates

* "I think we have reached the bottom of rates. We have at least in Seadrill. We will not go lower than today. So I think we have hit the bottom of rates."

* "It's bad ... and it's damn hard to find work (for oil rigs) ... but there is change now, you see a lot more inquiries coming in, from earlier nothing. I think the worst is behind us."

* "There is not a balance in the rig market. There are far too many rigs. We need another 60 rigs to disappear ... A large number of the stacked rigs will not come back into the market again."

* "As we speak we are negotiating with Samsung regarding two drillships with original delivery in 2017. We have no use for them in 2017 so we are in ongoing discussions on deferrals."