REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
Sept 19 Shipping billionaire John Fredriksen reaffirmed on Friday its commitment to Seadrill, the world's largest rig company by market capitalisation, whose shares have fallen a quarter in value since the beginning of the year.
"I consider my stake in Seadrill a long term investment and investors can rest assured that no divestment is considered for foreseeable future," Fredriksen said in a statement.
Separately, Seadrill said Fredriksen's long-time collaborator Tor Olav Troeim will not seek re-election to the company's board.
"Tor Olav Troeim has decided not to stand for re-election to the Board of Directors in order to focus his efforts on developing (liquefied natural gas shipping firm) Golar LNG ," Seadrill said in a statement. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Ole Petter Skonnord)
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
* Savanna reiterates support for acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp and rejection of the inferior total offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 17 Exxon Mobil is seeking to sell half of its 2,500 petrol stations in Italy for up to 500 million euros ($537 million), several sources close to the process said.