OSLO Dec 18 Norwegian-born billionaire John
Fredriksen has set up a company to snap up oil rigs from firms
struggling with low crude prices, adopting a similar approach to
the one he used in 2012 when the tanker market collapsed.
In an interview with business daily Dagens Naeringsliv, the
man with an estimated fortune of 100 billion crowns ($11
billion), said he was putting some of his money into the venture
called Sandbox, but might seek outside investors in due course.
"We have decided to establish a new company which will buy
jackups and floating rigs when others have to throw in their
cards," Fredriksen told the newspaper. "The Sandbox plan is to
build a portfolio of newer drilling vessels, which are about to
be completed at shipyards."
The shipping tycoon, nicknamed "Big Wolf" or "Big John",
controls companies in offshore drilling, shipping of oil and dry
bulk and salmon farming after making a fortune from tankers
during the commodities price boom at the start of the century.
Rates for offshore rigs have more than halved since crude
oil prices slumped from last year's peak to below $40 a barrel,
and about 40 of the 350 rigs worldwide have been taken out of
the market by oil companies to save costs.
"We are looking at everything to do with distressed rig
assets now. It will certainly take some time before the market
comes back, but it is in bad times that it is possible to make
reasonable investments," Fredriksen told the newspaper,
explaining the plan for Sandbox.
Fredriksen's business empire already has a rig company
called Seadrill. Once the most valuable of its kind,
its shares have lost 88 percent since their peak in September
2013 and are now valued at $1.9 billion making it the world's
second largest offshore driller behind Transocean.
Fredriksen has bought up some of Seadrill's debt and its
Chief Executive Officer Per Wullf told the newspaper in the same
interview that the company would of course survive.
The billionaire adopted a similar model when the oil tanker
market collapsed in 2012. He set up a company called Frontline
2012 which bought assets from his struggling Frontline.
The two firms are now merging following a recovery in the tanker
market.
According to the newspaper, Fredriksen's holdings in
Seadrill, Frontline, Golden Ocean , Marine
Harvest and Norwegian Property account for
about a third of his estimated fortune.
Fredriksen said he has bought up about 20 dry bulk vessels
privately with rates at an all time low. The ships are run
commercially by Golden Ocean, which is struggling with the worst
downturn in the dry bulk shipping market.
In tankers, Fredriksen also said he would buy very large
crude tankers (VLCCs) of 300,000 dead weight tonnes if the price
was below $90 million.
($1 = 8.7709 Norwegian crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord; editing by David Clarke)