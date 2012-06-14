OSLO, June 14 Shipping tycoon John Fredriksen,
the biggest owner of deep sea driller Seadrill may buy
back up to 6 million shares in the firm sold earlier this year
as part of a complex options deal, Seadrill said on Thursday.
"Hemen Holding has informed Goldman Sachs that based on
current share price level in Seadrill, Hemen has elected to take
physical delivery of the remaining shares covered by the put
arrangement," Seadrill said.
Hemen, Fredriksen's investment vehicle, would acquire the
shares at a price equal to the put price of 224.80 crowns per
share and if all the remaining shares are physically delivered
and acquired, it would lift its stake by 6 million shares to a
total of 115 million shares or 24.6 percent of the firm.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)