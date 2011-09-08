(Adds detail)

LONDON, Sept 8 - Norwegian driller Seadrill said on Thursday it had increased its shareholding in well services provider Archer Ltd to 39.94 percent.

Archer was formed this year through the merger of former Seadrill unit, Seawell, and Allis-Chalmers Energy.

Neither company was available to comment on the purchase.

(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by David Hulmes)