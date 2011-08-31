OSLO Aug 31 Offshore driller Seadrill's top executive is not worried that market uncertainties will hamper the firm's growth and maintains an optimistic view of the market, but expects some players could find it tougher to finance investments.

"It is a cyclical market but the underlying trend is very positive," Seadrill Chief Executive Alf Thorkildsen told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo on Wednesday.

The company's main owner, Norwegian tycoon John Fredriksen, said last year the firm would play a central part in the consolidation of the rig industry, a process he deemed "necessary".

Thorkildsen is of the same opinion, but says Seadrill is not "desperate" in its search for acquisition candidates.

"At the moment we have no ambitions when it comes to market share anywhere. It is not a goal in itself," he said. "But of course we are looking at all individual investment opportunities."

Thorkildsen said he was not concerned it would be difficult for Seadrill to finance a potential investment in spite of the turmoil on the market.

"I would think it is harder in general to secure financing in the market we see now, but for our part we have backing from the private equity market and even more from the debt market," he said.

Recent large oil discoveries offshore Norway, such as the Aldous/Avaldsnes find in the North Sea with an estimated combined size at between 500 million and 1.2 billion of recoverable barrels of oil, have been very encouraging, Thorkildsen said.

"Seadrill has around a quarter of its business in Norway, so for that part it is very important that there are such big discoveries," he said. "But it is no secret that for Seadrill it is much more important with the global situation." (Reporting By Joachim Dagenborg; Writing by Victoria Klesty; Editing by David Holmes)